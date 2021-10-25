Farmers throng orchards to assess losses post snowfall

"As we reached there, we saw apples strewn all across the farm with branches fallen on the ground", Bhat said.

He said that the bad weather damaged over 40 percent of his crop while causing damage 35 to 40 percent to apple trees.

As the weather improved since Sunday morning, thousands of apple farmers made a beeline for their orchards to harvest the crop and prune their farms.

The farmers in the outlying hilly villages like Kellar, Devpora, Dachnoo, Sedow, Saidpora, Chek, Bobrihalan, Chawan, Jamnagri and Reshnagri pegged the damage to fruit at more than 50 percent.