Fayaz Malik re-elected as president of Sopore Fruit Mandi

Sopore: Fayaz Ahmad Malik has been elected as the President of Asia’s 2nd largest Fruit Mandi in Sopore, for which elections were held on Saturday.
After the completion of the tenure of the president, the election board of Fruit Growers and Dealers Association Sopore issued a notification for new elections. Two candidates filed their nomination papers and after counting of votes, Malik secured 499 highest number of votes.
A large number of fruit growers and members of Fruit Mandi were present on the occasion.
The election was held in a free atmosphere at Fruit Mandi Sopore in which out of 931 registered voters Fayaz Ahmad Malik got 499 votes while his opponent Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray got 397 votes and 33 votes were treated as rejected, a statement issued by the election board.
It said that Fayaz Ahmad Malik @Kakaji won by a margin of 102 votes and was re-elected as president of Fruit Growers and Dealers Association Fruit Mandi Sopore for the tenure of the next five years.
Meanwhile, the president of Traders Federation Sopore Haji Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, President of Industrialist Sopore Javid Ahmad Bhat, President of Buyers and Forwarding Union Fruit Mandi Sopore Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, Transport Association and Labourers Association of Mandi congratulated Fayaz Ahmad Malik for being elected as president for the second time in a row.