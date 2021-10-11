FBOs with turnover over Rs 12 lakh to obtain FSSAI License

Srinagar: The office of Food Safety Srinagar today called upon the Food Business Operators (FBOs) whose turnover is more-than Rs 12 lakh to obtain FSSAI License.

In a press statement issued here, the department has informed that during market inspection of various areas of district Srinagar it has been observed that some Food Business Operators (FBOs) whose turnover is more-than Rs 12 lakh have obtained Registration Certificate instead of FSSAI License which is against the rules and regulations of Food Safety Act.

All such Food Business operators are directed to immediately apply for license otherwise action under relevant provisions of law shall be initiated against them.

Moreover all those Food Business operators who are without license should also apply immediately for the same by accessing the link foscos.fssai.gov.in.

To start a food business without obtaining a license is an offence punishable with imprisonment up to six months and fine up to rupees five lakhs.