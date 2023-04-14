FCIK anguished at gutting of Industrial unit in Anantnag

Srinagar, Apr 14: The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has expressed regret over the fire incident which took place in the industrial estate Anchidora, Anantnag on Thursday evening in which the property worth over Rs 100 lakhs belonging to a polyfoam mattress manufacturing unit M/s 5-Star polymers was destroyed.
While conveying deepest sympathies on behalf of the apex organisation, the President FCIK assured the promoter of the unit Afroz Shah of every possible support that they required at this crucial juncture.
FCIK in a statement put the onus of all fire incidents in industrial estates on the industrial corporations manning these estates which have miserably failed in building the necessary firefighting infrastructure in industrial estates of the valley.
"The unit in Anchidora could have been saved from massive damage had the corporation put in place fire hydrants and a water storage facility in place. Although the unit was equipped with fire extinguishers, these couldn’t help in controlling the fire as it had already spread before the firefighters reached the spot."
FCIK called the attention of the government to direct the concerned to the installation of fire hydrants in all small estates which could work as the first line of action in case of fire till fire tenderers reached the affected estates.
The government should provide full-fledged fire stations in more and more estates and make these fully functional, President FCIK demanded.
FCIK also demanded that the industries department take stock of the fire incident in Anchidora and reach out to the affected unit for all possible help and facilitation.