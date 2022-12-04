FCIK condemns PDD’s order for industrial units to replace electricity metres

In a statement, the apex industrial organisation has conveyed that the instructions for the replacement of meters by the enterprises at their own expense were against the very interests of already fragile enterprises, the majority of which would be unable to spend 25000 or more on each meter.

“Only a few years back, all industrial units were made to replace their meters with currently installed meters and now asking for changing these again was to further burden the financially crippled industrial community”, reads the statement.