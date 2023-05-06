FCIK congratulates J&K Bank for making all-time high profit

FCIK observed that this deposit profile has played an important role in maintaining the margins of the bank as the cost of these deposits stood at one of the lowest rates among the Indian scheduled commercial banks, implying lower than peers’ deposit costs @ 3.67%.

“Such a gesture depicted and displayed an emotional bonding of the people of UT JK&L with the bank since its inception in 1938 which needed to be respected, maintained and enhanced further. The achievement was also attributable to the borrowers of the bank from UTJKL who have obtained loans from the bank and service the same with one of the highest interest rates amoung the Indian scheduled commercial banks” observed FCIK adding that the bank might have been within its right to cover prevalent risk factors while overcharging their borrowers during turbulent times when all other banks had backed out from flowing credit to various economic sectors including MSMEs.