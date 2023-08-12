FCIK contests KPDCL's petition for subsuming electricity duty in tariff before JERC

While hailing the performance of the corporations for putting in place necessary grid and transmission infrastructure, the FCIK delegation submitted that the continued addition in such infrastructure was inevitable in view of growing demands for electricity from industry and general public. Explaining the need for future electricity requirements, FCIK said that current per capita energy consumption in Jammu and Kashmir of 1492 kilowatt hour was only 1/3rd of the average global per capita consumption and was likely to increase with more and more use of modern gadgets and setting up of industry.

The FCIK also took up the matter of deficiency in manpower with all power-related corporations and submitted that this could directly affect the efficiency of the corporations pointing out that as per the petition, there were 774 vacant posts in JKPTCL alone. FCIK also submitted that the Commission recommended enhancement in the retirement age of senior technocrats with vast experience in a similar way as decided for medicos, university professors if it was within its mandate. FCIK regretted that two of the power corporations JKPCL and JKSPDC were running without full-time heads.