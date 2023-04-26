FCIK expresses dismay over exclusion of stakeholders from SICOP, SIDCO boards

"FCIK claimed that the apex organisation was on the board of all industrial-related corporations and committees from their very inception which had yielded positive results in the working of these corporations towards the development of the industrial sector. While being part of these boards, FCIK would critically and objectively analyze the proposed schemes and programmes of these corporations to incorporate necessary amendments in order to make these industry-friendly," reads the statement.

“How is the subordinate staff of a senior officer expected to go against his views,” asked FCIK adding that it paved the way for approval of unilateral anti-industry decisions without any opposition from anywhere.

FCIK has observed that most of the decisions taken by the boards without any outside stakeholders have worked in the growing stress and debacle of the existing industry. One of the decisions taken was about a collection of part premium with every change in the constitution of an industrial unit which only was aimed at filling the coffers of corporations ignoring the fact that these corporations were incepted basically for the growth and promotion of industry.

"FCIK regretted that the industries and commerce department in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir had drastically changed its vision and strategic planning process with most of its efforts and time being utilized for the allurement of prospective enterprises which in turn has resulted in ignorance of existing industry with thousands of crores of investment already made in the sector in shambles."

FCIK has urged the government for effective engagement which would help translate stakeholder needs into industrialization goals and would create the basis of strategy development of industry under the ambitious Central Sector Scheme of 2021. The stakeholder’s engagement will indeed help in building involvement and confidence to have collaborative partnerships for pooling knowledge, experience and expertise to co-create solutions for a common vision and future ambition, stated FCIK adding that this envisaged allowing impartiality and objectivity to work while reaching a consensus.

FCIK hoped that the government taking cognizance of the industry concerns would issue orders for the reconstitution of all industrial-related boards and committees with the inclusion of members from genuine stakeholders. “The government needs to take a cue from the central government departments which work on the feedback and physical involvement of stakeholders”, asked FCIK adding that the National Board for MSMEs had only 18 official members out of 47 members on the board, the rest being from industrial associations.