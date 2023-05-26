FCIK felicitates new teams in AITHP Zakura, COI Anchidora

Srinagar, May 26: Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has felicitated Syed Afaq Qadiri for being elected as the President of Association of Integrated Textile and Handicraft Park Zakura, elections of which were concluded a few days back.
In a statement, FCIK has also congratulated Yasir Shams, Akhtar Aman, Israr Qayoom, Muzaffar Ahmad, Ashfaq Purra and Faheem Ahmad for being elected as Vice President, General Secretary, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Finance Secretary of the association.
FCIK has also felicitated Iftikhar Misgar on his taking over as President Chamber of Industries, Industrial Estate, Anchidora, Anantnag besides congratulating its other office bearers Mohammad Younus Mir as Vice President, Sajjad Khalil Qadiri as General Secretary, Mir Nazrul Islam as Secretary cum Treasurer.
The Advisory Committee members have hoped that the elected office bearers of both associations will not only work towards the mitigation of problems of their estate members but also would come forward to serve the industrial fraternity of the valley from the FCIK platform. They said both Afaq Qadiri and Iftikhar Misgar had the talent and experience to take forward the mission of the industrial fraternity for fulfilling the objectives laid down under the FCIK constitution.