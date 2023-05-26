FCIK felicitates new teams in AITHP Zakura, COI Anchidora

In a statement, FCIK has also congratulated Yasir Shams, Akhtar Aman, Israr Qayoom, Muzaffar Ahmad, Ashfaq Purra and Faheem Ahmad for being elected as Vice President, General Secretary, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Finance Secretary of the association.

FCIK has also felicitated Iftikhar Misgar on his taking over as President Chamber of Industries, Industrial Estate, Anchidora, Anantnag besides congratulating its other office bearers Mohammad Younus Mir as Vice President, Sajjad Khalil Qadiri as General Secretary, Mir Nazrul Islam as Secretary cum Treasurer.