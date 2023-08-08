FCIK flays J&K Bank for seizing industrial unit in Lassipora

FCIK in a statement issued here said that earlier the bank had seized a residential house in Srinagar within 5 months of downgrading the account of the concerned entrepreneur.

In a statement, FCIK has informed that J&K Bank officials forcibly took possession of an industrial unit M/s Mehfooz Agro Products at Industrial Growth Centre Lassipora on Tuesday which has been set up in 2017 by a highly educated young person who had topped the MCA examination. The said unit is engaged in the processing and export of walnut/almond kernels that had unfortunately received a severe setback during COVID-19. Despite this, the entrepreneur was regular in servicing his cash-credit facility of Rs 69.50 lakh and paying instalments towards a Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL) of Rs 14 lakh sanctioned in his favour under a scheme approved by GOI to combat the crises caused by the pandemic and guaranteed by GoI.