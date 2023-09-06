FCIK, FOIJ sign MoU for industrial development in J&K

A statement said that the MoU was signed by President FCIK Shahid Kamili and Chairman FOIJ Tejwant Singh Reen in the presence of Former Chairman FOIJ Lalit Mahajan and Former Presidents of FCIK Shakeel Qalander, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Meraj Ahmad Qureshi and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat.

The two Chambers had a series of virtual meetings on the roadmap to mutual cooperation during the past several weeks and it materialized after a delegation from FOIJ dropped in Srinagar to hold further meetings to give the MOU a final shape.