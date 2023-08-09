FCIK General Council administered oath of office

Srinagar, Aug 9: The first phase of elections for the Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) was completed on Wednesday when the newly elected general council members were administered the oath of office at FCIK headquarters in Sanat Nagar.
A statement said that the oath of office was administered to the members by chief election commissioner Syed Nasir Bukhari in the presence of other members of the election commission.
The General council members have been elected by the general members from organised industrial estates of Anchidora, Anantnag, Aglar, Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Khunmoh, Rangreth, Sanat Nagar, Shalteng, Zainakote, Sopore, Baramullah, Handwara, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Zakura, Silk Park Zakura, VessuQazigund, Gagren, Lassipora, Shopian, Pulwama, Bijbehara, Wuyan and others besides from unorganised sector in all 10 districts of Kashmir and varied lines of activities.
The constitution of FCIK provides for the election of General Council members from the general members who in turn will elect the Administrative Council and the Executive Council to run the affairs of the organisation for the new term.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief election commissioner Syed Nasir Bukhari said that FCIK was the coalescence of all industrial associations formed in organised and unorganised sectors which has all along acted as the real voice of the industrial community.
He said that FCIK was the only organisation that has a balanced representation from across Kashmir valley which needed to be furthered, protected and valued by the industrial fraternity. He conveyed his gratitude for the cooperation of industrial entrepreneurs in completing the crucial process of elections by electing the General Council which in turn will pave the way for the election of Executive Council and Administrative Council. While hailing the constitution of the organisation for its elaborate and self-defined provisions, he said that there was no scope for backdoor entries but only genuine representatives.
While hailing the hectic efforts put in by the election commission, administrative council members, presidents of various industrial estates and other general council members requested the commission to complete the process of elections at the earliest.