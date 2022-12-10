FCIK grieved over demise of 2 prominent entrepreneurs

Srinagar, Dec 10: Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of two first-generation entrepreneurs Muhammad Yousuf of Northern Engineering and Ghulam Jeelani Kawoosa of JK Iron and Steel Industries, and has termed their departure a great loss to the industry.
As per the statement issued here, a condolence meeting was conducted at FCIK headquarters under the chairmanship of former President Shakeel Qalander in which rich tributes were paid to the deceased entrepreneurs.
The members acknowledged that the duo had made a mark in the field of entrepreneurship and had become an inspiration for younger entrepreneurs.
Starting with a humble unit at Maisuma, Mohammad Yousuf because a household name because of his skill, honesty and dedication which eventually paved way for his ownership of multiple units, and observed members. He was the father of former FCIK President Mukhtar Yousuf.
The members lauded the role of Ghulam Jeelani Kawoosa as one of the founder members of FCIK which over a period has taken shape of the apex organisation of the industrial community. Besides serving as the first Treasurer of FCIK, he earned much name and fame as a successful entrepreneur.
The members conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and also offered Fateh for the deceased. Those who paid rich tributes to the deceased entrepreneurs include Syed Fazal Illahi, Nasir Bukhari, Nasrullah Jan, Haamid Chashoo, Ayaz Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad, Naseer Ahmad, Altaf Ahmad and others. Earlier in the day, a large number of entrepreneurs participated in the funeral prayers of the deceased.