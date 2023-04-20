FCIK meets visiting DPIIT team; demands consolidation of existing industrial base

Srinagar: Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has urged the central government to consolidate its existing industrial base in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its ambitious expansion plans for industrial development under the "New Central Sector Scheme" (NCSS), which was launched in 2021 with a total outlay of Rs 28400 crore over a period of time.

As per the statement, this was conveyed by FCIK representatives to the Director Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Dr Kajal and her team of officers in a meeting held at SanatGhar Srinagar.

FCIK delegation was led by members of the Advisory Committee Shakeel Qalander and Muhammad Ashraf Mir with the participation of Presidents of various industrial estates including Lassipora, Khunmoh, Rangreth, Zainakote, Shalteng, Sanat Nagar, Baghi Ali Mardan Khan, Zakura, Ganderbal, Silk Park Zakura and other constituents.

FCIK representatives conveyed that the desired transformation in industrial development could only take place by following the principles of natural growth which envisages consolidation of the existing industrial base before spreading out for expansion.

While hailing the NCSS for enhanced industrial development, they said that the plan also required bringing about a change in the working atmosphere and system in order to facilitate existing and prospective entrepreneurs with flawless services.