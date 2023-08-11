FCIK postpones protest programme

Srinagar, Aug 11: Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has postponed its peaceful protest programme scheduled on Saturday for some unavoidable circumstances.
According to the statement, the FCIK has informed that the programme would be rescheduled to some new date after August 15.
The industrial enterprises in 22 industrial estates from across Kashmir valley were scheduled to register their peaceful protest within industrial estates against the continued harassment and intimidation of J&K Bank and the unconcerned attitude of the government over this issue, the statement said.
The decision had been taken in a marathon meeting of the Presidents and other members of organised estates and districts in order to send a message to the concerned authorities in the government to wake up from their deep slumber to the plight and declining status of existing industry.