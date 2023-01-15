FCIK reiterates demand for withdrawal of commitment charges

Responding to the statement of bank authorities regarding slashing down of commitment charges as a “goodwill gesture” towards enterprises, FCIK stated that the very concept of penalising the borrowers for non-utilizing or under-utilizing their loans was an anti-customer move, particularly under the sharp and long-prevailing slowdown with a market appetite for the demand of industrial products running at its lowest ebb. The FCIK opined that commitment charges would further affect the health of enterprises at a time when these were already overburdened with huge establishment expenses including bank interest on the money blocked in their inventories and finished goods with no buyers in sight.

As per the statement, countering the claims of J&K Bank about Commitment charges being the lowest in the banking industry, FCIK informed that charges of 25000-50000 rupees on a Rs 200 lakh loan as per the bank’s SOP, issued under Circular 99-673 on the 10th of the current month, could not be termed as a small sum. The charges would proportionally be higher in respect of enterprises with increased limits of the loan.