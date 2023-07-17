FCIK seeks Alternate Dispute Resolution Cell for delayed payments

"Whereas the law required the buyer department to pay to the MSME compound interest at monthly rests at 3 times the rate notified by RBI if the payment to the supplying enterprise was delayed beyond 45 days, there had hardly been any cases settled by MSEFC on these lines." The recourse available to entrepreneurs after getting disappointed with the current system could have been to file petitions in courts of law but the same was plagued with a number of issues including the involvement of heavy resources beyond the capacity of entrepreneurs, he added.

The President FCIK said that the organisation received regular complaints about delays in the release of due payments to the MSMEs which had taken a toll on their financial health by choking their cash flows and pushing them towards the brink of insolvency.