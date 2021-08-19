FCIK seeks bailout package for Kashmir’s industrial sector

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) demanded an immediate bailout package for the Kashmir industrial sector.

As per the statement issued by the FCIK, a delegation of FCIK flagged the existential crises being faced by the existing industry in the region to the visiting Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on Home Affairs to Kashmir and demanded immediate bailout.

The FCIK delegation led by its President ShahidKamili appraised the crisis situation to the PSC during their interaction with them at SKICC.

Kamili informed the committee about the withdrawal of all concessions to the Kashmir industry; which was already inching towards closure due to the situation over the years followed by the severe blow due to Covid lockdown.

“The marketing support which would give a cushion to the Kashmir industry has been withdrawn. It is becoming increasingly unviable and difficult to continue operation of our units which are not able to compete in the market after various concessions enjoyed by the industry in J&K were withdrawn. If the current business ecosystem persists, I am afraid J&K will see more closure of manufacturing units,” he informed Parliamentarians.

FCIK President cited Toll Tax, Entry Tax, Vat remission, freight subsidy, Price preference, Purchase Preferences as the major factors/ protections which were granted to J&K as special package under J&K Industrially Backward Status. Since then industry has deteriorated and not progressed