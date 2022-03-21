FCIK seeks clarity in release of pending payments by A&T Deptt

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) stated that the industrial sector is facing hardships due to ‘non-payment of supplies and work done’ to the unitholders.
“The government has done various works under languishing for which the payments have not been disbursed. Further, the payment is also pending where the department has done works & supplies made without Administrative or Technical sanction,” reads the statement.
“Payment schedules as per the orders issued by the government for contracts and supplies need to be implemented. Despite the Delayed payments Act in force, the due payments to the enterprises are not being made in time resulting in huge losses incurred by the unit holders besides undermining their reputation with creditors and bankers,” the statement adds.
FCIK demanded that the Director A&T should immediately look into the matter of release of pending payments with respect to Languishing works and also works done without obtaining administrative approval and technical sanctions etc.