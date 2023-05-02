FCIK seeks government’s intervention on NPA issues with J&K Bank

Srinagar: Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has called for an immediate intercession of the Jammu and Kashmir government in resolving issues between J&K Bank and MSMEs to put a stop to the maligning campaign launched by the bank against non-performing assets (NPAs) without giving them a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

As per the statement, the demand was made in a marathon meeting between the FCIK Advisory Committee and Presidents of organised industrial estates held at FCIK headquarters under the chairmanship of MD Qureshi which was participated by Presidents of industrial estate Lassipora, Khunmoh, Rangreth, Zainakote, Sanat Nagar, BAMK, Zakura, Anchidora Anantnag, Vessu, Ganderbal, Gagran Shopian, Shalteng, Sopore, Baramullah, Kupwara, Kulgam besides other members of Advisory Committee.

Presidents of various industrial estates presented detailed accounts of the continued financial stress currently prevalent in MSMEs owing to several reasons which among other difficulties have also led to growing NPAs.

They said that the unilateral withdrawal of marketing support to MSMEs committed under an industrial policy of 2016-26 coupled with long spells of business interruptions during re-organisation and COVID restrictions had been the main reason for this financial stress.