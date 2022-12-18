FCIK urges J&K Bank not to levy Commitment Charges to industrialists

“If the plea of the bank was that they could have earned interest on the unutilized portion of the loan, had they lent it to other borrowers, the question could be asked about the gap between their credit flow and permissible limit of lending which continues to be huge despite some narrowing in the recent past” reads the statement.

“FCIK agreed that J&K Bank had been extending some small concessions including waiver of commitment charges to the borrowers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, but that was only peanuts in reciprocity to the gesture that 88.2 percent of the total deposits of the bank comes from the kith and kin of these borrowers at an unprecedentedly low rate of just 3.67 percent which was the lowest than available to any other national or commercial bank in the country.”

While criticizing the decision, FCIK questioned the wisdom of the bank to perceive that the condition of entrepreneurs had changed for to better now to take additional brunt even after facing long spells of business interruptions from 2014-floods to the aftermath of the Covid-19 situation. The bank should know that currently the product market appetite ran at its lowest ebb for the complexities caused by these situations besides the change in policies which obviously resulted in lifting of lower amounts from sanctioned credit lines, reads the statement.