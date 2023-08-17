FCIK urges RBI to monitor implementation of CGTMSE for MSMEs in J&K

Srinagar: The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has urged upon Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seriously monitor the implementation of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Medium and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) and other such schemes made available by Government of India (GOI) for smooth credit flow to MSMEs and has regretted that all these schemes were treated with contempt by Banks in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement issued by FCIK said that the Regional office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its 59th Empowered Committee meeting on MSMEs for UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh on Thursday under the chairmanship of General Manager Sandeep Mittal which participated, among others, by representatives from departments of MSME, Industries and Commerce, SIDBI, Banks and industry stakeholders. Former President and Member Advisory Council, Zahoor Ahmad Bhatrepresented FCIK in the meeting.

While speaking in the meeting, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat regretted that while the credit flow to MSMEs by the majority of banks was low and dis-satisfactory, almost all banks denied or hesitated in sanctioning loans to start-ups and deserved MSMEs under the CGTMSE scheme.

He informed the Empowered Committee that some banks had changed the very nomenclature of the scheme by sanctioning loans up to Rs 10 lakh under it which otherwise banks ought to sanction without any requirement of collaterals or guarantors as per RBI guidelines.

He said that the scope of collateral-free financing under CGTMSE had been enhanced by GOI during the current year by modifying its ease of operations for the mutual benefit of MSMEs and banks besides placing it at par with North Eastern states.