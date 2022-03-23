FCS&CA seals 3 mutton shops for overcharging in Baramulla

“At least three mutton sellers were found selling mutton at the exuberant rates, following which their shops were sealed,” he said.

In Baramulla town, the locals have shown strong resentment after some mutton sellers suddenly start selling mutton at Rs 650 per kg. The locals said that ahead of Ramadan, the mutton sellers have increased mutton rates in complete violation of Government set rates with the result common people are facing problems.

“As Ramadan month is approaching, the mutton sellers have increased rates. The Baramulla district administration must act against them and punish them strictly for taking common people in to ride,” said Muhammad Shaban, a local resident.