FCS&CA seals 3 mutton shops for overcharging in Baramulla

Baramulla: A team of officials of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Baramulla on Wednesday sealed three mutton shops for violating the government approved rates for mutton per kg.
An official said that after receiving a complaint about mutton being sold at exorbitant rates, in violation of government-approved rates, a team was constituted to check the authenticity of the complaint.
“At least three mutton sellers were found selling mutton at the exuberant rates, following which their shops were sealed,” he said.
In Baramulla town, the locals have shown strong resentment after some mutton sellers suddenly start selling mutton at Rs 650 per kg. The locals said that ahead of Ramadan, the mutton sellers have increased mutton rates in complete violation of Government set rates with the result common people are facing problems.
“As Ramadan month is approaching, the mutton sellers have increased rates. The Baramulla district administration must act against them and punish them strictly for taking common people in to ride,” said Muhammad Shaban, a local resident.
Earlier, the UT administration fixed the mutton rate at Rs 535 per kg. However, the mutton sellers continue to sell mutton at Rs 600 per kg.
Contrary to the government fixed rate, butchers have started now selling mutton at Rs 650 annoying common people here.