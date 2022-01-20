FDI flows to India slip 26% in 2021: UN report

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Investment Trends Monitor published on Wednesday said global foreign direct investment flows showed a strong rebound in 2021, growing 77 per cent to an estimated USD 1.65 trillion, from USD 929 billion in 2020, surpassing their pre-COVID-19 level.

Recovery of investment flows to developing countries is encouraging, but the stagnation of new investment in the least developed countries in industries important for productive capacities, and key Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) sectors - such as electricity, food or health - is a major cause for concern, said UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan.

The report said developed economies saw the biggest rise by far, with FDI reaching an estimated USD 777 billion in 2021 - three times the exceptionally low level in 2020.

FDI flows in developing economies increased by 30 per cent to nearly USD 870 billion, with a growth acceleration in East and South-East Asia (+20 per cent), a recovery to near pre-pandemic levels in Latin America and the Caribbean, and an uptick in West Asia.

FDI flows to South Asia decreased 24 per cent to USD 54 billion in 2021 from USD 71 billion in 2020.

FDI in the United States the largest host economy increased by 114 per cent to USD 323 billion, and cross-border M&As almost tripled in value to USD 285 billion.

Flows to India were 26 per cent lower, mainly because large M&A deals recorded in 2020 were not repeated, it said.

China saw a record USD 179 billion of inflows - a 20 per cent increase - driven by strong services FDI.