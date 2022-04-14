FDI may touch USD 100 bn in 2022-23: PHD Chamber

New Delhi, Apr 14: India is expected to attract USD 100 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2022-23 on the back of economic reforms and ease of doing business in recent years, industry chamber PHDCCI said on Thursday.
It also said the current financial year is expected to attain a GDP growth of more than 8 per cent.
However, the inflation scenario has been stoked by rising international commodity prices, particularly of crude oil, it said.
“India is expected to attract a USD 100 billion FDI inflow in 2022-23 supported by various ground touching economic reforms and significant ease of doing business in recent years,” the chamber said.