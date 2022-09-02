FICCI felicitates J&K for e-governed Vigilance Clearance System initiative

The smart digital initiatives by J&K, under the dynamic leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, among which the e-governance initiative i.e. Vigilance Clearance System (VCS), taken by the General Administration Department (GAD), and under the able guidance of worthy Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, the Information Technology landscape of Governance in J&K has witnessed transformational change and numerous government services have been made online.

The award is a great achievement for the J&K Govt, as, among the 2200 nominations received from across the country under different categories for Smart Policing Awards, the e-governed VCS was awarded among 19 awards.