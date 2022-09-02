FICCI felicitates J&K for e-governed Vigilance Clearance System initiative

Srinagar, Sep 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Government was today awarded the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Smart Policing Awards 2021 for the e-governed Vigilance Clearance System (VCS) initiative.
The smart digital initiatives by J&K, under the dynamic leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, among which the e-governance initiative i.e. Vigilance Clearance System (VCS), taken by the General Administration Department (GAD), and under the able guidance of worthy Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, the Information Technology landscape of Governance in J&K has witnessed transformational change and numerous government services have been made online.
The award is a great achievement for the J&K Govt, as, among the 2200 nominations received from across the country under different categories for Smart Policing Awards, the e-governed VCS was awarded among 19 awards.
The GAD and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) over these years have transformed and brought efficiency and transparency to the system.
The VCS has transformed the process of issuance of No Objection Certificates/Vigilance Clearances to government employees within a very short span of time without requiring submitting applications in person sans follow-up.
The digital intervention has eased the burden of backlogs and departments have been able to conduct their DPCs, issue NOCs for obtaining Passport, sanction study leaves, deputations & foreign visits. Around 7000 promotions and regularization of employees have been done by the departments based on timely availability of Vigilance clearance.