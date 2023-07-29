FICCI FLO members visit CaratLane Jammu

A statement said 'The Collection' is conceptualised and designed to celebrate the woman who loves to be unique and stand out in a crowd of millions. It is intricately designed with motifs of nature like birds and dragonflies, and skillfully handcrafted in 14kt yellow gold and studded with radiant diamonds over a period of 1500 hours by the artisans.

"What makes Adaa absolutely unforgettable is the detailed layers in every design, and the striking hand-painted enamel, which has been shaded meticulously in smaller areas of each piece."