FICCI FLO members visit CaratLane Jammu

Jammu, July 29: Members of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) FLO division visited the CaratLane Jammu store to experience the ‘Adaa by CaratLane’ collection.
A statement said 'The Collection' is conceptualised and designed to celebrate the woman who loves to be unique and stand out in a crowd of millions. It is intricately designed with motifs of nature like birds and dragonflies, and skillfully handcrafted in 14kt yellow gold and studded with radiant diamonds over a period of 1500 hours by the artisans.
"What makes Adaa absolutely unforgettable is the detailed layers in every design, and the striking hand-painted enamel, which has been shaded meticulously in smaller areas of each piece."
Speaking at the event, Varuna Anand, Chairperson FICCI FLO Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh, expressed her admiration for CaratLane’s commitment to blending artistry with the essence of nature. She emphasised how the entire collection at Caratlane is affordable, everyday jewellery that harmoniously marries style and practicality.
The members of FICCI FLO Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh present at the event included Varuna Anand, Ruchika Gupta, Aarti Chowdhary, Pooja Gandotra Mona Saraf and Chandni Kapoor from the cre team and Tania Kukreja, Sonia Rohmetra, Renu Modi, Neha Mahajan, Gitanjali Nagpal, Pooja Puri, Punica Chahal, Tanisha Pallan, Nandita Bajaj, Purnima Chowdhary, Nidhi Naaz, Sapna Jain, Sanah Malhotra, Esha Modi, Shallu Jain & Ridhima Dewan.
Adaa by CaratLane consists of 26 designs across the categories of earrings, rings, necklaces, bracelets, and pendants. The collection is available on the website www.caratlane.com and in 220+ stores across India.