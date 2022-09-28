FICCI, KCCI organise workshop on ATA Carnet

Srinagar: A workshop on ATA Carnet was organised by FICCI jointly with the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry here.

During the event, importance of the ATA Carnet instrument for the business community was highlighted.

Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Danish Inder Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Srinagar, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, President, The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry Srinagar, Irfan Ahmad Guju, Chair, FICCI Jammu & Kashmir, P.S. Pruthi, Senior Consultant, FICCI & Former Member Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Nirankar Saxena, Deputy Secretary General, FICCI and Mr Rajesh Sharma, Co-Chair, FICCI Jammu & Kashmir interacted with the participants.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir mentioned that the ATA Carnet should be promoted with the ‘One District One Product initiative’ of the Government of India to reap the actual benefits.

Danish Inder Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Srinagar in his address stated “It is right to call “ATA Carnet” as “FICCI Green Channel Route” to make it more popular with the business community in India.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir talked about the initiatives, issues & challenges of the Handicrafts & Handloom sector of Kashmir.

Highlighting the importance of the workshop for the local export community Irfan Ahmad Guju, Chair, FICCI Jammu & Kashmir stated during his welcome remarks that, “The workshop is a great initiative in educating people on the use of Carnet and appreciating the value it brings to the export community”.

The workshop drew participation from industry experts, representation from export promotion councils, film associations, freight forwarding companies, customs house agents, fair and exhibition organizers. This event provided exporters and business experts with a unique opportunity to share their mutually beneficial knowledge and experiences. The industry discussed issues involved with respect to temporary imports of goods and drew benefit from the deliberations of the session.