FIL Industries, Kimitec join hands for farmer welfare through biotechnology solutions

Srinagar, Feb 12: FIL Industries Private Limited, a diversified business enterprise, has entered a strategic distribution agreement with Spain’s Kimitec, aiming to revolutionise sustainable agriculture in India and to prioritize farmer welfare.

A statement said that the collaboration focuses on introducing cutting-edge biotechnology solutions, including Bio-stimulants, Bio-control, and smart fertilizers, with a primary emphasis and exclusivity on the collaboration of efforts to enhance the development of apple in India, especially J&K and HP.

“In our ongoing commitment to providing top-notch products and solutions to the Indian farming community, we’ve entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Kimitec from Spain. This collaboration marks a significant stride towards our vision of transitioning to a full spectrum service provider for the farming community and ensuring a harmonious balance between productivity and environmental sustainability,” said, SM Tariq Bukhari, Managing Director of FIL Industries Private Limited.

“Together with Kimitec, we aim to bring in global partnerships, research and development, and a robust product portfolio that is of service to the farmer. This exclusive distribution agreement exemplifies our determination to lead the way in transforming the agricultural landscape and spearhead agricultural innovation.”

The collaboration is committed to creating a positive impact across the agricultural eco-system and views the agreement as a milestone in supporting apple growers with sustainable solutions. Collectively, it will also explore opportunities in upscaling bio-waste management solutions and to empower Indian farmers, to enhance agricultural productivity, and contribute to a greener and more prosperous future for the agricultural landscape.

The two companies will also explore opportunities in upscaling and bio-waste management solutions through Kimitec’s strong research and development.

Biological products are derived from natural sources using botany, microbiology, microalgae, and bioinformatics. These represent a sustainable category of products providing crop protection, soil health, and plant nutrition. These products can be used individually or in combination with conventional chemical products as per the requirements.

With an extensive portfolio as an end-to-end solution provider in the agri-consumer value chain and being India’s largest apple integrator, FIL Industries brings a wealth of expertise to this collaboration. FIL Industries has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, boasting a significant market base and an expansive distribution network catering to its wide range of agri-input products. This, coupled with its status as a key player in the Indian horticultural manufacturing and processing sector, positions FIL as a reliable partner for exclusively advancing biotechnology solutions for the benefit of apple and other horticultural crop growers in the country.