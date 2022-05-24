'Film Policy will boost economy, promote local talent in J&K'

Like the increase in footfall of tourists, film crews are also returning to Valley to capture the picturesque, shooting friendly locales which will give a huge fillip to UT’s economy besides giving new dimensions to Film tourism here.

The residents in the valley are excited over the return of Bollywood which in its heydays during the '70s and '80 saw several mega hits like 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Kabhi Kabhi' being shot in the exotic locations of the valley.