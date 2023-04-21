Fin Min raises concerns on MoHUA’s proposal to amend Metro Act

The Department of Economic Affairs views that the proposed amendments could impact other conditions of the Metro Act and, further, the amendments could also impact the lenders’ view of the metro projects, as the lenders could be denied recourse to the revenue streams of such projects.

The Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance) to has sought safeguards so as to protect the interest of the Government of India in case dues were owed by Metros to the Government of India itself, which would be rendered irrecoverable. MoHUA had sought comments from various Central ministries on the proposed amendment to the Metro Act.