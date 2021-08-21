Finance deptt releases 25 % funds under revenue budget

Through a separate order, the Finance department also released 50 percent funds for the works taken up pre 2018-19 and expected to be completed in 2021-22. “Finance department conveys authorization to the release of 50 percent funds across the sectors out of the available District Capex Budget ceiling BE 2021 -22 of respective sectors in respect of the works taken up pre FY 2018-19 ( i.e. before FY 2018-19) which are expected to be completed in FY 2021-22,” read the order.

“The authorization, however, shall be subject to the conditions that AA/TS prior to execution for every work is in place, e-tendering and all other provisions of GFR 2017 are duly followed. District Development Commissioners shall ensure a robust mechanism to ensure that these works are completed in FY 2021-22 without fail. A detailed report shall be submitted to FD by each District Development Commissioner at the end of the FY 2021-22 about the completion of these works.