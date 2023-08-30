Finance Minister directs rural banks to remove duplication of Jan Dhan accounts

She said this during a review meeting of RRBs, where she emphasised on digital capability upgradation of RRBs and instructed the chairman of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to ensure that all RRBs under its ambit acquire digital onboarding capability by November 1, 2023.

Also present during the meeting were the banking secretary as well as the additional secretary along with heads of RRBs, RBI officials and representatives of NABARD.