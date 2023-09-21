Finance Ministry allays fears over RBI data on crash in cash savings of households

The ministry issued a statement on X saying that households are now adding lesser financial assets than in the past because they have started taking loans to buy real assets such as homes and vehicles which is "not a sign of distress but of confidence in their future employment and income prospects".

The Finance Ministry's statement comes in the wake of data released by the RBI this week which showed that the net financial savings of households collapsed to just 5.1 per cent of GDP, marking the lowest level in five decades. The savings figure for 2021-22 was also scaled down to 7.2 per cent of GDP from 7.6 per cent of GDP (and as much as 8.3 per cent of GDP, as per RBI’s first estimates released in September 2022).