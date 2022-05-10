Finance ministry invites applications for CVOs in PSU banks, insurers

New Delhi: The finance ministry has invited applications from eligible candidates for the position of Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) in various public sector banks and insurance companies.

Applications have been called for CVO positions in five lenders, including Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of India.

Besides, CVO position would also fall vacant in New India Assurance Co and IFCI during this year.

Position of CVO would also be filled at Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, General lnsurance Corporation and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).