Finance Ministry looking at ways to cut govt debt: Sitharaman

"We are conscious of the debt of the Government of India today. Compared to many other countries it might not be as high. But even there, we are consciously looking at experiments in different parts of the world," the finance minister said while addressing the Kautilya Economic Conclave.

"We are looking at ways in which we can bring down the overall debt. And I'm sure going to be very successful in that because I'm very much in line to meet India's aspirational requirements, but deal with it with a sense of responsibility so that the coming generations don't feel the burden, that the government has left debt on them," she explained.