Financial Literacy Camp held in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 30: The District Fund Office Bandipora, in collaboration with Kashmir Forest Training School Bandipora Tuesday conducted an informative and interactive Financial Literacy Camp at Chitternar Bandipora to equip citizens with essential financial knowledge and skills.
The camp was attended by Joint Director (Central) J&K Fund Organisation, Ishfaq Ahmad Pandit. DDC members Dr Gh Mustafa, Gh Mohiuddin, Mewa Jan, Gh Nabi, Farzeel Ahmad Dar, Naza Begum, Farwa Ibrahim, BDC Members Nazir Ahmad, Hari Begum, Bashir Ahmad, Gh. Rasool Khan, Shahnaza Begum, PRIs, besides representatives of all departments and general public.
District Treasury Officer, Rafiq Ahmad Shah who is also District Fund Officer Bandipora was also present on the occasion. Chairman Municipal Council Bandipora, Basharat Najar was also present in the event.
On the occasion, the District Fund Officer said that the Financial Literacy Camp was organized to impart financial education and promote economic well-being among the residents of Bandipora.
During the camp, participants were given the opportunity to engage with expert speakers from the finance department, including representatives from local banks, investment firms and government agencies.
On the occasion, the professionals delivered presentations on different topics, including budgeting, savings, investments, banking services, loans and credit management.
Awareness regarding different schemes was imparted on the occasion viz. Jan Bhagidari, People's Provident Fund, NPS, UPI, Mera Vetan and other centrally sponsored schemes including Jeevan Jyoti Yojna, Group Personal Accidental Insurance etc.
During an interactive session, the participants asked questions, sought clarifications and shared their personal financial experiences. The participants were guided on creating personal budgets, understanding the importance of financial goal-setting and making informed decisions about various financial products.
Among others, the event was attended by a diverse audience, including students, homemakers, small business owners, and senior citizens, all eager to enhance their financial literacy.