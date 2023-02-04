First Budget of Amrit Kaal has given priority to women: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor congratulated the J&K Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) and Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj for inviting Self-Help Groups women entrepreneurs from across the country. The exhibition is the largest gathering of rural women Self-Help Groups from 15 States/UTs to showcase their skills and build the linkage with bulk buyers.

“Women entrepreneurs will be the main sustaining force of socio-economic growth. SHGs have been doing praiseworthy work in supporting women artisans and entrepreneurs in rural areas,” he said.