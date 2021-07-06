First commercial shipment of cherries from Kashmir exported to Dubai: Commerce min

New Delhi, July 6: The first commercial shipment of Mishri variety of cherries from Kashmir valley has been exported to Dubai from Srinagar, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir produces more than 95 per cent of the total country's production of commercial varieties of cherries in the country, it said in a statement.

It produces four varieties of cherry Double, Makhmali, Mishri, and Italy.