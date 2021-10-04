First consignment of 2000 kgs Kashmir walnuts despatched under ODOP initiative

The successful facilitation of trade was marked with a flag off by Union Additional Secretary, Sumita Dawra, DPIIT on 26th September 2021 that was organised in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO). Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce; Tazayun Mukhtar, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir; Ankita Kar, MD, JKTPO; Khalida, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, and Invest India Team.

Recognizing that walnuts were being imported into India on a large scale despite the availability of Kashmir walnuts, the ‘ODOP’ team began an in-depth market analysis and stakeholder consultations in Kashmir. Further, importers of walnuts in India were contacted and through dedicated handholding at both ends, the ODOP team was able to facilitate the procurement. Such efforts also give a boost to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign as, for instance, in this case the Bangalore-based importer, who was previously sourcing walnuts from the US, is now able to distribute quality walnuts at a fraction of the import cost.

On the sidelines of the flag off event, a roundtable conference was organised in Budgam wherein inputs were sought from industry representatives. Regional Director PHDCCI, Iqbal Fayaz Jan, Baldev Singh, Himayun Wani, Bilal Ahmad Kawoosa, President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq, Farooq Amin, and President FCIK, Shahid Kamili shared their insights and experiences with respect to the trade and export ecosystem in Kashmir.