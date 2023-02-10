‘Fish farming can prove game changer in rural economy’

Kupwara, Feb 10: An orientation cum training program under holistic agriculture development with the theme “Technological interventions in Fish seed and Trout production” was today organised by the Fisheries department in collaboration with the Agriculture Production department at Kupwara.
The main aim of this training programme was the capacity building of field functionaries and farmers in order to improve the socio-economic condition of farmers.
Programme was attended by officers & field functionaries of fisheries, agriculture department, progressive farmers & scientists from KVK.
Chief agriculture officer Kupwara, Ghulam Mohammad Dhobi while inaugurating the training programme said that schemes related to agriculture, Fisheries, & allied sector are welfare-oriented schemes & their benefits are reaching to eligible & deserving farmers across the district.
On this occasion, Assistant Director (AD) Fisheries Kupwara, Sajad Hussain said imparting training to field functionaries and farmers is of pivotal importance.
He said there is no dearth of water bodies in Kupwara district, but there is need to increase the fish productivity with sustainable approach, and innovative methods.
The AD Fisheries said that 56 units of Trout and 65 Carp units are functional in the district. We are expecting 400 quintal of trout production in the current season in Kupwara, he added.
He stressed farmers to work on interventions like double fish production, enhancement of fish seeds, the establishment of cold storages in the private sector and grading of fishes and feed as per grades of fish.
Dr Nazir Ahmad, Scientist from KVK Budgam presented a detailed powerpoint presentation on interventions in fish farming & said that fish farming can prove a game changer in rural economy if adopted on modern lines.