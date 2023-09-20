‘Fish production in J&K has soared to 26,900 tons’

Kathua: Director Fisheries Farooq Ahmed Dar today kick-started the annual stocking of fish Seed of different varieties into Ranjit Sagar Dam Reservoir here at Reservoir Fisheries Development Project (RFDP) Satwain here today.
Joint Director, Central Mohammed Manzoor Wani, CPO National Fish Seed Farm Gopal Krishan, AD Fisheries Pawan Paul Sharma, AD Fisheries Ramban Fyaz Ahmed Fyaz, AD Fisheries Farkhanda Wani, PRI members and other concerned were also present.
On the occasion, Fish Seeds of different varieties of Indian Major Carps (IMC) and exotic carps like Rohu, Mrigal, Catla, Common carp and silver carp. Approximately 10 lakh fry and advanced fries of different species have been stocked in the first leg of the annual stocking exercise.
While speaking on the occasion, Director said with the handholing efforts of the Department of Fisheries the total fish Production of UT has reached 26900 tons which includes 1990 tons of Trout. He informed that during the year 2022-23, about 150 lakh of Trout seed and 630 lakh Carp fish seed have been produced. Out of the total seed produced about 8.40 lakh of Trout and 51.30 lakh of Carp seed has been stocked in various water bodies of UT as a part of fish conservation measure. Besides, 1.7 lacs of Trout seed is exported to other states of the country viz. Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
For effective utilisation of Community ponds/Amritsarovars, the department has stocked 497 ponds with 14.31 lakh of quality carp fish seed this year. An amount of Rs. 19.06 lac has been realised by the concerned Panchayats from the auction of fish from these community ponds during the year 2022-23.
The Director said the National level Fish Seed Farm established by the Department for Carp Seed Production at National Fish Seed Farm, Kathua is catering to the local fish seed demands besides playing a significant role in enhancing fish production in the region.
“The Ranjit Sagar reservoir is being auctioned for its fishing rights and during the year 2022-23 highest revenue to the tune of Rs. 133.51 lakh has been generated. The development of reservoir fisheries in Ranjit Sagar reservoir besides augmenting the fish production in the UT has also played an important role in upliftment of the socio economic condition of the locals. To further exploit the Ranjit Sagar reservoir on a sustainable basis, the department has requested ICAR-CIFRI to take up the scientific study of the reservoir for assessment of its yield and potential” he added.
The Director said the best way of consumption of natural water resources is by way of stocking with quality, disease resistant and a variety of fish Seed. The department is adopting conservation measures by way of augmentation with fish Seed as a major method in addition to watch and ward for curving illegal fishing, he added.
The Director further informed that a total of 25737 registered fishermen who derive their livelihood through fishing in natural water resources of J&K have been covered under Group Accidental Insurance Scheme during 2023-24. About 16000 fishermen have been proposed to be covered under the scheme Livelihood and Nutritional support to the fishermen under PMMSY during the year 2022-23.