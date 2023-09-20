‘Fish production in J&K has soared to 26,900 tons’

“The Ranjit Sagar reservoir is being auctioned for its fishing rights and during the year 2022-23 highest revenue to the tune of Rs. 133.51 lakh has been generated. The development of reservoir fisheries in Ranjit Sagar reservoir besides augmenting the fish production in the UT has also played an important role in upliftment of the socio economic condition of the locals. To further exploit the Ranjit Sagar reservoir on a sustainable basis, the department has requested ICAR-CIFRI to take up the scientific study of the reservoir for assessment of its yield and potential” he added.

The Director said the best way of consumption of natural water resources is by way of stocking with quality, disease resistant and a variety of fish Seed. The department is adopting conservation measures by way of augmentation with fish Seed as a major method in addition to watch and ward for curving illegal fishing, he added.

The Director further informed that a total of 25737 registered fishermen who derive their livelihood through fishing in natural water resources of J&K have been covered under Group Accidental Insurance Scheme during 2023-24. About 16000 fishermen have been proposed to be covered under the scheme Livelihood and Nutritional support to the fishermen under PMMSY during the year 2022-23.