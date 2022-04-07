'Fish production in Kulgam touches 132 MTs during 2021-22'

Kulgam: Ample water resources available in the district Kulgam is being utilized for fish farming and the district produced a total of 132.10 metric tonnes of fish during the financial year 2021-22.
This was revealed by the Assistant Director Fisheries Kulgam while highlighting the activities of the Fisheries Department in the district.
He said that keeping in view the conducive atmosphere and availability of abundant freshwater resources in the district the department has established 18 new Trout farming units in the private sector during the last financial year.
The district has also produced 45.5 metric tons of Trout Fish in the private sector and generated revenue of Rs. 2.28 crore in the year 2021-22 and the sector is serving to generate employment for unemployed youth to earn their livelihood.
He also stated that the department has constructed 27 houses for registered fishermen of the district under the scheme PMMSY.
During the last fiscal, the department has given insurance cover to 419 registered fishermen and has generated revenue of Rs 36.60 lakh on account of trout and allied sales in the government sector.