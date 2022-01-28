Fit India Quiz preliminary results out, Jammu students get top spots

As per the official statement, TanishLakotra of Jammu’s St Francis Higher Secondary School stood first in the Preliminary round, while RitikKatal of Jammu’s Kotwal National Institute of Teaching stood second.

The other schools that qualified in the Preliminary round are Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Sunderbani, Rajouri, JK Public School Jammu, World Model Higher Secondary School Rajpura, Samba, High School Nawabadi, MirabadGanderbal and APS Janglot, Kathua.