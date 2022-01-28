Fit India Quiz preliminary results out, Jammu students get top spots

Srinagar, Jan 28: Two students from Jammu have bagged the top two spots in the preliminary round of the first-ever Fit India Quiz, India’s biggest sports and fitness quiz for students.
As per the official statement, TanishLakotra of Jammu’s St Francis Higher Secondary School stood first in the Preliminary round, while RitikKatal of Jammu’s Kotwal National Institute of Teaching stood second.
The other schools that qualified in the Preliminary round are Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Sunderbani, Rajouri, JK Public School Jammu, World Model Higher Secondary School Rajpura, Samba, High School Nawabadi, MirabadGanderbal and APS Janglot, Kathua.
The national toppers of the preliminary round are from Uttar Pradesh. While DivyanshuChamoli of Delhi Public School, Greater Noida won the top spot, he was closely followed by Shashwat Mishra of Sunbeam School, Lahartara, Varanasi.
The preliminary round of the Fit India Quiz, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, saw participants from 13,502 schools from more than 626 districts across the country, out of which students of 360 schools across 36 States and Union Territories have now been shortlisted for the State Rounds.
The Quiz has prize money of Rs 3.25 crore which will be given out to winning schools and students at various phases of the quiz.
The Preliminary round of the quiz was conducted by the National Testing Agency, the same institution that conducts the IIT and JEE entrance exams. Top scorers of the Preliminary round will move into the state round and compete to become their respective state champions.
The 36 school teams (winner from each State and/or Union Territory) will then move to the National Round that would take place later this year and would be telecast on Star Sports & webcast on multiple social media channels.
The winners of the quiz at each level would win cash prizes (the school as well as the two participants) and the honor to be called India’s 1st Fit India State/National level Quiz Champion.
The main aim of the quiz is to create awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history and to also tell them more about India’s centuries-old indigenous sports and our national and regional sporting heroes.