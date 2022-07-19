Flipkart’s Shopsy witnesses massive growth in demand in Bandipora

“With comfort clothing emerging as a priority for most in recent times, customers in Bandipora are purchasing products that majorly comprise apparel and footwear. As a result, the overall demand in Bandipora has grown by 2X, with men’s clothing being the highest contributor over the past month.

Among others, products that are recording increased growth in the city are men’s t-shirts and shoes. As a result of the accelerated traction, sellers in Bandipora have garnered a 2X growth in their sales month-on-month,” it added.