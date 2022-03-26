Floriculture Department hosts farmers’ training

Udhampur: A one Day farmers’ training programme cum District level event under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) was today organised by Department of Floriculture Udhampur here at Highland Park Kud of District Udhampur.
As many as 120 farmers from different parts of Udhampur participated in the training programme.
Director Floriculture Department, Jammu Jatinder Singh was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the training programme in presence of Block Development Council Chairman, Chenani Parkash Chand.
Addressing the farmers, the Director of Floriculture briefed them about the overall scenario of the floriculture department in the district.
He also made aware the participants about the future course of action towards the farming community and the development of different gardens especially Tulip Garden Sanasar and its impact on the tourism industry.
He urged the farmers to grow the flower crops on a commercial scale to enhance their income and to uplift their socio-economic status.