‘Floriculture has vast scope in Kashmir’

Srinagar: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today kick-started sowing operations of winter annual flower seeds at the floriculture section Lalmandi Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture underlined the importance of the floriculture development scheme. He said that there is vast potential in this sector keeping in view the varied agro-climatic conditions in the region.

Director Agriculture said that under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme Government has approved a mega project to boost floriculture in the region. He asked the farmers to come forward and avail benefits from different initiatives by the department and contribute to the overall agricultural income of their families.