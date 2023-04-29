Business

FM asks CBIC to begin automated GST return scrutiny by next week

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday directed the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) to introduce its automated GST return scrutiny by next week, and to implement an action plan to increase the taxpayer base through enhanced use of technology.

In a review meeting of the CBIC, she directed the board to intensify its drive against fake billing and input tax credit (ITC). Sitharaman desired that the CBIC may undertake a comprehensive root cause analysis by studying the typology of cases already booked, and come up with recommendations on technology-based solutions to address the menace and prevent its occurrence.

The meeting was attended by the Revenue Secretary and CBIC Chairman as well as its members.

