FM emphasises on corporate good governance among company secretaries

Addressing the 55th Foundation Day of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) in the national Capital, Sitharaman said that company secretaries can bring in corporate good governance to ensure greater professionalism in their sphere and erase the memories of not so good corporate governance of earlier times (indirectly referring to the UPA regime).

She listed various initiatives by the government which have led to reforms in the corporate sector like decriminalising minor offences and doing away with archaic norms and removal of 39,000 unnecessary compliances.

Also 1,500 archaic laws have been done away with, the Finance Minister informed the gathering, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.