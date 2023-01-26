FM participates in ‘Halwa’ ceremony to mark final stage of budget preparations

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and two junior ministers Bhagwat Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary along with senior officials of the finance ministry as well as members of the budget press on Thursday participated in the ‘Halwa’ ceremony, which marks the final stage of budget preparations.

The ceremony was held within North Block premises, which houses the finance ministry.

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the ‘lock-in’ process of budget preparation begins.